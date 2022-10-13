 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Dave Strohmaier is intelligent, compassionate

  • 0

As Missoula County Commissioner the past six years, Dave Strohmaier has led the way in establishing Missoula County as a national leader in addressing numerous seemingly intractable problems, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating climate change, strengthening relations with Montana tribal communities, securing federal funds for needed infrastructure investment, overhauling Missoula’s outdated zoning and land-use regulations, and developing plans to address our housing crisis and homelessness. He has spearheaded the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority to restore passenger rail service through southern Montana and spur sustainable economic development. As our beloved late mayor, John Engen said, while endorsing Dave: “Dave Strohmaier is intelligent, compassionate and is always seeking the best solutions for the challenges facing residents of Missoula County. He lives his principles, listens, learns and acts collaboratively with elected colleagues, staff and the folks he swore to serve.” I agree. I urge you to join me in voting for Dave Strohmaier for Missoula County Commissioner on Nov. 8.

People are also reading…

Dan Spencer,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News