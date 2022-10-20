Letter to the editor: Dave Strohmaier will bring people together

Dave Strohmaier is an extraordinary leader who deserves reelection as county commissioner. He has the courage to ask all of us to work together to solve big challenges — housing, climate change, protecting our water, air and land, and improving the well-being of all our citizens.

Dave actively listens to people. Before making decisions, he works to ensure that citizens who want a voice in decisions have that opportunity. Accordingly, Dave and his colleagues have expanded ways for citizens to know about their county government and have their voices heard.

Dave brings people together. He spearheaded the creation of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority — uniting 19 of the deepest red and brightest blue counties in Montana to create the best chance in decades for restoring passenger rail from Chicago to Seattle running through downtown Missoula. There is no greater prospect for improving the economy and quality of life in Montana than this project.

Dave inspires our best efforts. He welcomed the Salish people and their history back to Missoula with the Beartracks Bridge and enriched all our lives in the process. Please vote to reelect Dave.

Dan and Jane Bucks,

Missoula