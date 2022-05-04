Letter to the editor: David Bedey hard-working effective

Spending four terms in the Montana Legislature, my last as Majority Leader, I understand what it takes to be an effective legislator. The time and commitment that Dave Bedey has expended to reach this pinnacle is beyond compare. His effectiveness as a conservative legislator is apparent when looking at legislation he has sponsored, and passed into law. To name a few; laws restricting the governor’s power during a state of emergency, requiring elected officials to approve public health policy, protecting your right to go to church, and expanding access to state-provided veteran services. And as chairman of the House committee responsible for overseeing education spending, Dave has developed a reputation for holding state agencies accountable and is leading initiatives to improve public education, including expansion of career-and-technical education opportunities across the state. A vote for Dave Bedey in House District 86 is a vote for one of the hardest-working, most effective legislators in Ravalli County. It is an easy vote for me.