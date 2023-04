It seems that my fears of religious suppression aren't far-fetched. When school instructors are fired for showing ancient art works (Michelangelo Buonarroti's David) to sixth graders we're in trouble. What next? Burning books (oops! we've done that before) or mutilate David (add a fig leaf or more drastically remove his genitals). The religions worldwide are becoming more conservative and aggressive. So much for the Prince of Peace.