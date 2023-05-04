How inconvenient! Greg Gianforte’s second-born, David Gianforte, is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. They had a formal appointment with their governor, to plea, in writing for their parent to use his power to prevent the hateful legislation moving through our puppet Legislature (Mara Silvers, Montana Free Press).“Hey Dad. Thanks for setting aside time to meet with me, it means a lot to me,” David said. “There are a lot of important issues passing through the Legislature right now. For my own sake I’ve chosen to focus primarily on transgender rights, as that would significantly directly affect a number of my friends…I would like to make the argument that these bills are immoral, unjust, and frankly a violation of human rights.” Gianforte's family have been aware of David’s orientation since 2020. David’s siblings do not live here. Montana is a business opportunity for the Gianfortes, not their family home — so we may or may not hear from them regarding their father’s capacity to veto legislation imported from the U.S. “Freedom” (sic) Caucus. David Gianforte is courageous. Respect and gratitude go to this person as they demonstrate real integrity, working for equality and justice for all Montanans.