Letter to the editor: David Wall has earned your vote

David Wall, the current Missoula County Auditor, has earned your vote to be returned to office. Wall has served the citizens of Missoula County with honesty and clarity since August 2017. The auditor, and the good people that serve in that office, protect the taxpayers of Montana and Missoula County from fraud and waste. He and the staff also conduct audits in various county departments to ensure efficient, safe, and responsible cash handling and various other financial processes. In short, the auditor’s office helps Missoula County use taxpayers’ money in an efficient and responsible manner.