 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: David Wall has earned your vote

  • 0

David Wall, the current Missoula County Auditor, has earned your vote to be returned to office. Wall has served the citizens of Missoula County with honesty and clarity since August 2017. The auditor, and the good people that serve in that office, protect the taxpayers of Montana and Missoula County from fraud and waste. He and the staff also conduct audits in various county departments to ensure efficient, safe, and responsible cash handling and various other financial processes. In short, the auditor’s office helps Missoula County use taxpayers’ money in an efficient and responsible manner.

David Wall has demonstrated during his tenure that politics and party affiliation are not part of the important work at the County Auditor’s office. Wall has concentrated on the job of protecting taxpayers from waste and fraud and he should be elected to the office of Missoula County Auditor.

Tom Facey,

People are also reading…

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News