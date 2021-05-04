 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: DC residents should have representation
Senators should vote to give Washington, D.C., statehood.

The D.C. minority vote is a major reason why Republicans oppose statehood. It seems that Republicans think that the only way they can win elections is by suppressing the voting rights of minorities. If they had a sense of honor and fair play, they would hope to win elections based on their policies and positions, not on suppressing voting rights in state after state and nationally.

Citizens of Washington, D.C., deserve equal representation.

Catharine Carey,

Missoula

