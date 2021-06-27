 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Dealing with terrorists
Letter to the editor: Dealing with terrorists

I do believe that the nation of Afghanistan is going to have to take charge of itself in trying to deal with the Taliban. Why should our nation continue to always try to solve other nations' internal problems with terrorist groups who are a part of their own country?

By the way ... who's helping us with the terrorist elements we have right here at home? Each one of us needs to learn how to handle the elements within our lives which violate our dignity, freedom, and safety.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

