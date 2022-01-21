Letter to the editor: Death of democracy

It is the naysayers and political cynics who prevent us building a better world: those who say no to the interests and votes of Blacks, Mexicans, Muslims, and Jews as guaranteed by equality and our rights of religious freedom. Further, consider tabloid media opposing U.S. leadership of the Free World; cynical demagogues and representatives who lie about American elections and try de-certifying electors in purple states, likewise appointing department heads and judges against the missions of their departments or to insure blind justice, then push to marginalize civil procedures and flout Constitutional restraints and remedies for removing impeached officials.

The naysaying public, locked into frustration and striking out at others, is no better. A government dominated by fundraising and disease everywhere, cannot function with its people grown so desperate to elect crackpots, deny fundamental public health, and misbehave on airplanes.

Nothing is so certain about the death of democracy as the loss of public confidence in facts, public education, and professionals collecting facts to inform public policy. Naysayers and cynics please only themselves, risking society as a whole. Do not ask what your country will do to appease an angry ego. Ask instead what you will do to humbly serve.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0