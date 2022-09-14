Letter to the editor: Deep gratitude for amazing care received at Mineral County Hospital

On July 31, I tripped on my door jam, catapulted over three steps, and landed on a concrete patio, inflicting multiple fractures to my pelvis. After receiving excellent stabilizing care at Missoula’s St. Patrick Hospital, I was placed at Mineral County Hospital in Superior for rehabilitation. I was in despair when I arrived, but when the doors slid open and I heard laughter in the brightly illuminated entryway I began to feel more relaxed and positive about my situation. I was met with cheerful, confident professionals who helped settle me into my hospital room. Although it was a busy medical center, someone was always quickly there when I summoned them with my trusty button throughout both the days and nights. I started physical therapy the same day I arrived, and I was encouraged to push through my fear of pain to start the arduous journey to recovery. Everyone there, from the management staff, doctors, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurses aides, custodians and cooks cheered me on. This was so infectious that my confidence started to soar. I stayed for three weeks receiving the most amazing care.