Letter to the editor: Defeat LR-131

I read Lea Bossler's Oct. 9 guest view column just now and burst into tears. Thank you for writing about Maesyn's short life, Ms. Bossler, and thank you to the Missoulian for printing her urgent plea that Montanan's vote NO on LR-131 this November. That this cruelly mislabeled proposition is even under consideration in our proudly independent state is a travesty. I urge all readers to take a moment to go back and read Ms. Bossler's Guest View if you haven't already, and help spread the word to all voters about the urgent need to vote No on LR-131 and to register to vote if you haven't already. Connect with mtagainslr131@gmail.com and be part of the humanitarian effort to defeat LR-131.