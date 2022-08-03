Letter to the editor: Defend the rights of the poor

More than 20 Republican attorneys general (including Montana’s Austin Knudsen) have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. According to the lawsuit, the attorneys general allege that the USDA's new directive does not provide states and other groups the opportunity to provide public comment on a "misreading" of the Supreme Court's ruling.

What does it all mean? The Republican state government in Helena wishes to assert its power to judge which Montana children are worthy of receiving lunch; who in essence should be granted rights. As incredible as this level of arrogance appears, it’s hard to contemplate such contempt for other human beings, especially children.

For a political party always quoting Christ, it is beyond words how these folks haven’t studied the act of “judging others” as clearly stated in the Bible. Does “casting the first stone” ring a church bell? Luke 6:37 “Do not judge, and you will not be judged.” Proverbs 31:9 “Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” There are other concise examples to acknowledge, if the scriptures were actually read and followed.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula