Letter to the editor: Define affordable housing

There have been lots of articles of late speaking to “affordable housing” “market rate housing” and “low income housing”. Those are just words to placate the half interested. I would ask that the city of Missoula (generally) and Director of Community Development Erin Pehan (specifically) please define those.
Exactly how much is market rate (I think $450K), how much is affordable rate, given Missoula wages (I think about $175K) and how much is low-income rate (I think about $80K). I would love to hear Ms. Pehan’s rebuttal. So if $450 is market and $175 is affordable — how can the city circle that square? And also — please be honest city — do some just get free housing while others pick up the cost through property taxes? Or will our taxes that went to MRA pick up the difference?
Thank you for your response, city of Missoula.
Tony Cate,
Missoula