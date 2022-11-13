Letter to the editor: Definition of woke

Mr. Lechelt (Missoulian letter to the editor Nov. 9) asked about the meaning of “woke.” Here’s one opinion.

The word’s use originates from “African American Vernacular English” (independent.co.uk) from the early 20th century. Aga Romano in “A History of ‘Wokeness’” describes Lead Belly’s 1938 song whose lyrics tell of nine Black teens accused of raping two white women in Alabama. Lead Belly, who talked with the accused, stated at the end of a recording of the song: “So I advise everybody, be a little careful when they go along through there — best stay woke, keep their eyes open.”

Today, when people describe themselves as “woke,” they consider themselves well-informed participants in democracy, aware of social injustices, and progressive in their political leanings.

Today, when a right-winger calls people “woke,” s/he is slinging an insult. The word still means all of the characteristics as noted above; but to the right-winger these characteristics are contrary to the extreme views of what they deem as the Christian-conservative judgments to which all U.S. citizens should pay homage.

So if someone calls you “woke,” it’s a compliment or an insult depending on your views on political progressiveness.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula