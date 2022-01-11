Letter to the editor: Democracy at a standstill

We are hearing and reading this prediction over and over again these days: "Our democracy is in peril." Amazing, but true.

President Biden surely addressed this in his recent speech. He focused his blame on a person he called "our former president." He just chose to not mention Donald Trump by name.

Donald Trump's use of his unbalanced and sick mind, while in the presidency and beyond, has enlivened fear, anger, attack, and blaming others among many in our nation with voting power.

The mind is a powerful tool. And Donald Trump's grip on his base continues to prove it every day. Just look at the many Republicans in power right now who have great fear of angering Trump and his enlivened base. This fear has affected the entire GOP.

Yes, we can rant and rave about Donald Trump, but the basic reason behind our ranting and raving goes much deeper than just looking at and judging someone else. Each of us, as humans, has the great power of choice through our minds. And right now fear has gripped the minds of our Republicans in power and our democracy is at a standstill.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

