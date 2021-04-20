 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Democracy at stake in spat with justices
Letter to the editor: Democracy at stake in spat with justices

Lawyers' rule: When the facts are against you, argue the law. When the law is against you, argue the facts. When both are against you, call the other lawyer names.

The last describes the current state of affairs between Republicans in the Montana legislature and the Montana Supreme Court. But if the legislators want to compare intelligence and integrity with these seven justices, they are sadly outclassed on both fronts.

Pay attention to this fight, Montanans; democracy itself is at stake.

Mike Kinsella,

Missoula

