Our nation's Republican Party is presently dangerously divided. This threatens our democracy. The evidence is clear.

Our world is presently undergoing tremendous stresses. We are dealing with viral pandemics, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ramping up of fear and anger. Add to this the advancements in 'weapons of mass destruction'. Our world is in peril.

What our world needs from each of us is a 'great healing'. This healing is a 'healing of the mind'. We each have a 'thought system'. This system is based upon how we think. And how we think is based upon the individual choices we make in dealing with what we are presented with in our daily lives.

God's gift of the mind is the key. The mind, unlike the brain, transcends the body. Our minds determine our attitudes and behavior. We make mind-choices. We can choose a thought system based on negative anger and attack or a thought system based on positive healing actions. There are many teachings available to each of us involving expressing God's love. Let's study and activate them.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula