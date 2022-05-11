 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Democrats are hypocrites

I see that our affirmative-action vice president, who failed the bar exam, and our partisan, ultra-liberal ex-Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, both said to "fight like hell" against the Supreme Court of the United States, in their decision to let the states decide about baby killing. Gee, I wonder where I heard that phrase before? The Democrats have repeatedly used that against President Trump. I guess it's okay if you're a liberal like Nelson. Such hypocrisy! By the way, justices like Nelson are the reason we don't trust the Montana Supreme Court.

Phil Christensen,

Missoula

