Letter to the editor: Democrats are in denial

I have a dear friend I’ve known for over 40 years that lives in Albuquerque. We went to visit and as we entered the city, I saw homelessness and filth everywhere! When I asked her how she felt about this, she said “what homeless, we don’t have THAT problem here”. What?! She literally could not see what was right on her front lawn. Now I know this woman is very smart and grounded so I was confused. I have to assume its a classic case of being in denial of that which you feel powerless to fix. You see, the issues facing Albuquerque, and every other Democrat run state in our country, is obvious. The democratic leadership has failed, completely. It could not be more clear. As we watch the Democratic Party destroying the lives of decent hardworking Americans, and their communities, we need to ask ourselves if we are going to sit by in denial of what is so obvious or, are we going to make sure we never elect another Democrat, again. The answer is clear, vote Republican.