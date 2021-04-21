 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Democrats OK with judicial interference
I had to laugh out loud when I read the George Ochenski column Monday.

I expect his ranting about the horrible Republicans and his “Trump bad” mantra. What I find amazing is the utter hypocrisy from he and his fellow Democrats.

He is ranting about our Montana Legislature's action toward the judiciary. He says it’s wrong for the governor alone to choose judges. That’s what the federal government does, but I guess that’s not good enough for Ochenski.

His statement that the Republicans are “launching a shameless attack on the judiciary, the separate but equal branch of the government,” makes me wonder how he can look himself in the mirror.

With that thought, he must surely be opposed to stacking the U.S. Supreme Court, as the Democrats will surely attempt. Something tells me this partisan hypocrite thinks that’s OK though.

Chris Jones,

Missoula

