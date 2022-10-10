 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Democrats to blame for tax increases

It was total disbelief that I read Jay Rifkins letter in the Oct. 5 paper. I don't blame local dems for the current national crises. I do, however, blame them for enacting such hurtful tax increases in the present budget. At a time like this, the administrators of the city/county should be looking for ways to SAVE money. All of this wishful stuff could wait, like the ice rink, fairgrounds, etc. And why on earth would he be advocating for teachers to stand between parents and students? And Montana's democratic senator voted in lock-step for those disastrous economic policies. And as far as the county commissioners go, how many times have they voted themselves pay raises? I'll bet there are a lot of people in this city/county that would love to have the commissioners $9 an hour parity pay.

Mike Wheeler,

Clinton

