Letter to the editor: Demoralized police need public support

Violent crime is spiking in America's major cities, including Seattle and Portland. Police officers are resigning and taking early retirement. The "defund the police" (re-imagining policing) movement, propagated by far-left Socialist Democrats, has taken its toll. Police departments lack the resources to recruit and hire new officers to fill vacant positions.

Our officers, who risk their lives every day they put on the uniform, are demoralized. They don't have the backing of their own leaders or the majors and corrupt politicians in city government. They work long hours in dangerous situations with little or no backup. When they make an arrest, they are surrounded by angry mobs who often attack them.

The streets of many once-beautiful cities have become cesspools of violent crime, needles and human feces. Tent cities have taken over city parks. Business owners are moving out because of the destruction and looting of their properties.

We must stand up for our police. We must let them know how much we appreciate what they do for us. And we need to vote these corrupt mayors and city councilmen out of office.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1