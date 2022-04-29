Letter to the editor: Denley Loge is a true public servant

I am a 21-year-old college student. I don’t live in Mineral County, but my mom grew up here, and I visit my grandparents in Superior every year.

In July of 2020, I had the opportunity to observe candidate Randy Mitchell at his finest. I attended the commissioners’ meeting during the debacle of appointing a sheriff to fill the mid-term vacancy.

I use the term debacle because of chaos created by Randy Mitchell’s volatile behavior. Because of Mr. Mitchell’s disrespectful and disruptive behavior, he was asked to leave the meeting, but he refused to do so. The meeting carried on with intense tension as Mr. Mitchell sat smugly against the wall.

You can’t talk about Randy Mitchell without mentioning his latest target — your current representative, Denley Loge, HD14. As Randy Mitchell likes to say, Denley is a nice guy. My observations are that he’s a true public servant and a giving member of the community — he listens to the voice of the constituents. He is not afraid to answer questions about the votes he casts — so if you have questions about his voting record, ask him and you’ll be met with level-headed responses.

Abby Kirchner,

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

