Letter to the editor: Denley Loge is dedicated to community

The best person in my opinion is Denley Loge. I have know Denley and his family for over 50 years. The dedication he has shown not only to my community, but to those throughout our district is truly amazing. The gives Denley a unique insight to what our communities current needs are and those that are coming down the road. Denley also has the ability to listen to those he represents and takes those values back to Helena and vote accordingly. Do these votes mean he represents my wishes every time? No, but I can assure you he values all of our opinions and considers them when determining how to vote on a certain issue.