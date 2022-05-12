Letter to the editor: Denley Loge needed in Helena

This is written in response to a member of the MCRCC who sent out an email to that committee questioning the loyalty of one of the candidates for HD14, accusing him of being a RINO, because I, as a Democrat, had displayed one of his campaign signs in the back window of my car.

The problem is — here in Mineral County, we have NO Democrats running for local office or for our state House seat. The last time I checked, we, as Democrats, still have the right to support a candidate even though we are not Republicans. Therefore, as a resident and taxpayer of HD14, I am supporting who I think will be the best Representative for our counties — that person is Denley Loge — even though he is NOT a Democrat.

Mineral County is much more than a “liberal” or “conservative” county. Traditionally, our residents have worked together to solve problems and find solutions. Denley has been a part of that process for years. He knows our counties and the problems we face and works hard in Helena to represent all of us to the best of his ability.

We need more people in Helena like Denley!

Diane Magone,

Superior

