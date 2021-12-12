Letter to the editor: DEQ got it wrong when it dropped “Bad Actor” case

A recent opinion piece got it wrong when it thanks the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for abandoning its “Bad Actor” enforcement case against mining company Hecla and its CEO, Phillips Baker.

The author points to Hecla’s Greens Creek Mine in Alaska as evidence of the company’s good behavior, but that mine has a list of environmental compliance violations longer than my arm. It took litigation by the state of Idaho and Department of Justice to hold Hecla responsible for $263 million in cleanup costs at the disastrous Bunker Hill Superfund site in Idaho — one of the nation’s largest and most contaminated sites.

It’s DEQ’s job to enforce Montana’s reclamation laws against corporate “Bad Actors” that mine our minerals and then leave us with the mess. By dropping the “Bad Actor” case, the Gianforte administration benefited a rich, out-of-state mining executive at the expense of Montanans. That’s nothing to be thankful for.

Bonnie Gestring,

Missoula

