 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: 'Dereg 2.0' is giant tax hike
0 comments

Letter to the editor: 'Dereg 2.0' is giant tax hike

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here we go again. Utility Deregulation 2.0 or Giant Tax Hike? With the proposed Senate Bill 379, NorthWestern Energy and the Montana Legislature are colluding to bypass the Public Service Commission, similar to the past deregulation of Montana Power.

If SB 379 passes, NorthWestern's shareholders will make out like bandits and NorthWestern's customers will be stuck with skyrocketing electricity bills. Customers will be burdened with millions of dollars of repair costs every time the Colstrip plant breaks down which is frequent. Additionally it extends the life of a polluting and archaic way of making electricity.

How is that good for Montanans? Call it Dereg 2.0 or the biggest tax hike of the session. Both would be correct if SB 379 passes.

Bruce Bender,

Missoula

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News