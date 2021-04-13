Letter to the editor: 'Dereg 2.0' is giant tax hike

Here we go again. Utility Deregulation 2.0 or Giant Tax Hike? With the proposed Senate Bill 379, NorthWestern Energy and the Montana Legislature are colluding to bypass the Public Service Commission, similar to the past deregulation of Montana Power.

If SB 379 passes, NorthWestern's shareholders will make out like bandits and NorthWestern's customers will be stuck with skyrocketing electricity bills. Customers will be burdened with millions of dollars of repair costs every time the Colstrip plant breaks down which is frequent. Additionally it extends the life of a polluting and archaic way of making electricity.

How is that good for Montanans? Call it Dereg 2.0 or the biggest tax hike of the session. Both would be correct if SB 379 passes.

Bruce Bender,

Missoula

