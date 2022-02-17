Letter to the editor: Desire, commitment, and action

"Wake Up America." We don't seem to be waking up. How about "Wake Up Americans!" This puts the emphasis upon each of us personally and all of us collectively. It's up to We the People to save America.

This wakeup call is vital right now. We are in the midst of a great divide in America. Donald Trump's call to arms and his huge base of supporters has many, many of our GOP legislators in the grip of fear.

The healing answer to all of this resides within each of us. God has provided each of us with profoundly important gifts. These God-given gifts involve such things as sensible reasoning, peaceful practices, listening skills, and harmonious thinking and acting. Bringing them forth requires desire, commitment, and action. The tools for healing are within each of us humans. Let's use them.

Bob McClellan

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0