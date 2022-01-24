Letter to the editor: Destruction of America

An insurrection is a long troubled road that leads to who knows where? For America there is no escape.

Since World War II’s conclusion America has been digging its own grave. Its political/economic system has, in a fit of uninhibited sadism, laid waste to many of the natural world’s life support systems. America, confronted by the crisis of climatic change and political/societal upheaval, will be unable to maintain a peaceful national order.

American authoritarians have created the reality necessary to obtain respectability. They will convince multitudes of armed citizens that they must fight for a leader, or not have a country. Authoritarians in America have gained control over a large segment of the populace in order to use them to overthrow the country and take absolute power.

The planet’s international community looks on in horror as the U.S., our world's most heavily nuclear-armed empire, collapses into a state of chaotic deprivation. America’s dominating predatory nature ensured its destruction and much of Earth’s ability to support life.

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula

