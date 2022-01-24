 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Destruction of America

  • 0

An insurrection is a long troubled road that leads to who knows where? For America there is no escape.

Since World War II’s conclusion America has been digging its own grave. Its political/economic system has, in a fit of uninhibited sadism, laid waste to many of the natural world’s life support systems. America, confronted by the crisis of climatic change and political/societal upheaval, will be unable to maintain a peaceful national order.

American authoritarians have created the reality necessary to obtain respectability. They will convince multitudes of armed citizens that they must fight for a leader, or not have a country. Authoritarians in America have gained control over a large segment of the populace in order to use them to overthrow the country and take absolute power.

The planet’s international community looks on in horror as the U.S., our world's most heavily nuclear-armed empire, collapses into a state of chaotic deprivation. America’s dominating predatory nature ensured its destruction and much of Earth’s ability to support life.

People are also reading…

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: No masks

Letter to the editor: No masks

In a photo of Gov. Greg Gianforte (Missoulian Jan. 14) addressing a tightly packed crowd of about 300 anti-abortion activists in the Capitol r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News