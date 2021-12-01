 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Developer apology

  • 0

The Utah-based developer should be given credit for having the character to apologize for his “heinous” comments. The question now is do any of the folks who started this exchange of insults also have the character to have their names and public apologies published in our daily paper of record?

If these types of anonymous personal attacks and venomous threats continue, Missoula’s reputation as the leading Montana city of love, peace, tolerance and acceptance is sure to be tarnished.

A.C. Fisher,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News