Letter to the editor: Developer apology

The Utah-based developer should be given credit for having the character to apologize for his “heinous” comments. The question now is do any of the folks who started this exchange of insults also have the character to have their names and public apologies published in our daily paper of record?
If these types of anonymous personal attacks and venomous threats continue, Missoula’s reputation as the leading Montana city of love, peace, tolerance and acceptance is sure to be tarnished.
A.C. Fisher,
Missoula