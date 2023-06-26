In 2019 a Denver based developer purchased the Fort Missoula Post Hospital and surrounding grounds. This area is part of the Historic Fort Missoula overlay district not zoned for development.

In June 2021 the developer hired a company called Tres Birds to conduct a stakeholder survey. Tres Birds produced a report that concluded:

• The Fort is a public park and should be idealized as Missoula’s primary open space

• Uses should be determined with the public quality of the open space in mind.

• The historic landscaping from the City Beautiful Movement should be acknowledged and the primacy of landscape should expanded (sic)

The developer ignored the report conclusions. In 2023 he submitted a 600-page proposal to the Missoula Preservation Commission to build 16 multistory residences and 2 commercial buildings on the historic grounds along the Bitterroot River. Despite the fact he regularly references the 15 stakeholders spoken with in planning he has never mentioned that those stakeholders advised him to do the exact opposite of what he is proposing.

On May 3, 2023, the Preservation Commission unanimously denied the development proposal. The developer is now appealing that decision to the City Council. Let’s hope they listen.

Thula Weisel,

Missoula