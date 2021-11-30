Letter to the editor: Developer not good for Missoula

We all know that we need more housing units. Missoula County studies indicate that we need another 2,400 units to ensure that the market has affordable housing for the population we have. Obviously, these units will need to be built by developers, and our elected officials have taken a proactive stance in partnering with new developers to ensure that affordable housing is included in new developments. Good public-private partnership is essential to solving our housing crisis.

When the private sector disrespects and denigrates the people of Missoula, the relationship is already soured. Aaron Wagner's vitriolic responses to public criticism of his development plans for the Missoulian building's site show that he has no interest in working in good faith with Missoulians. Hollow apologies from the man have no value.

We need development in Missoula to respect and include the values of our residents, and Wagner clearly has no interest in anything but characterizing us as unruly peasants in need of a feudal overlord. He has already shown his volatility and disregard for our way of life. I hope he withdraws from any controlling stake in the new development with all due haste. We've had about enough of this hostile development.

Nevin Graves,

Missoula

