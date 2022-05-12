Letter to the editor: Development is irresponsible

As a resident of Grant Creek, I appreciate your coverage of the Missoula Land Use and Planning Committee's May 6 review of developer Ken Ault's proposal to rezone his property at 2920 Expo Parkway. I wish to address a couple of items in your reporting. Ault's project, if approved, would bring at least 700 dwelling units to Grant Creek and possibly as many as 1,185. His team's claims that they legally could be held via their development agreement to 700 units is questionable. In any case, the already zoned 502 units would more than double the number of residences in Grant Creek and would not contribute to Missoula's greatest housing needs: single family homes for purchase (none available in the proposed plan) and affordable rental units (the least expensive 1 bedroom unit at Grant Creek Village rents for $1,450 per month.) A development of this size is irresponsible at the mouth of a canyon with only one ingress/egress and with increasing fire danger.