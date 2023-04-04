There have been several letters to the Missoulian supporting the restoration of the historic Post Hospital at Fort Missoula. What these letters fail to mention is the extensive and dense residential and commercial development that would surround a restored hospital. This development includes housing right to the edge of important riparian habitat that supports many bird species and other wildlife. This development would irreversibly distort the character of the Fort Missoula area and its important ecosystem values.
Please join us to express concern at a public meeting before the Historic Preservation Commission on April 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Jacky Reidy Conference Room in the City Hall (140 W. Pine).
Edward Monnig,
Missoula