Letter to the editor: Devin Jackson running for House District 97

I'm Devin Jackson and I’d like to represent you in House District 97. I served on the Lolo Community Council for 15 years. That experience showed me there's a disconnect between my neighbors and our representatives in Helena. That’s why I’m running.

While knocking on doors, people, regardless of party, ask, “How do we afford to pay our bills?” I'll work across party lines to make lives better for all Montanans:

• We need property tax relief, especially for seniors. If you retired in Montana, you should be able to stay in Montana.

• We should support trade programs. People with master's degrees bend nails for a living because construction pays.

• We should invest in public education. I support MFPE in its effort to raise the starting salary for teachers.

The last Legislature wasted time with extremist bills that did nothing to help working Montanans. Housing relief was turned down in a housing crisis, and mental health care funding was lost during a mental health crisis. I didn’t fly away on my private plane for 200+ days last year. I don’t own houses in other states. Vote for me, because when I go to Helena, I'll work for you.

Devin Jackson,

Lolo

