Letter to the editor: Devin Jackson stands behind his words

Lolo, Woodman, Petty Creek, Nine Mile, Big Flat, Elmar Estates: Devin Jackson is running to be your representative in the Montana Legislature (HD97). He’s listened to concerns in the Lolo community for 15 years while serving on the Lolo Community Council, the last five served as chairman. I was honored to work beside him on the council, and can speak firsthand about his dedication to our community.

When the fires in 2017 threatened Lolo, Devin attended every fire information meeting held in our area so he could be informed and share the information with the community. After firefighter Brent Witham lost his life fighting that blaze, Devin and I spearheaded the effort to honor him by renaming a stretch of Highway 12. When Devin testified in Helena about the importance of Brent Witham’s memorial, I witnessed his unwavering dedication to Lolo, his home.

Devin Jackson has the experience and heart it takes to serve those residing in HD97. He’s a working class Montanan dedicated to speaking up for us in the Legislature. Vote for the candidate who stands behind his words, supports public education and public lands and believes in making it easier for Montanans to afford to live here.

Jennifer Schultz,

Lolo