Letter to the editor: Did ends justify handshake deal?
Letter to the editor: Did ends justify handshake deal?

Once upon a time, our mayor thought he had a handshake deal with a Fortune 500 corporation (that's how they got huge, right?). Then he wanted to “take” their asset. He said it would only cost the city taxpayers $400,000. (Again, Fortune 500 company with a former U.S. secretary of state in charge at one time.) Well, it cost about $14 million (that's just an adding error, apparently).

I would think John Engen was naive or lying to push his agenda. Turns out we got our water, the city directed millions to local law firms that then contributed to Mayor Engen's campaign.

Yep, getting our water company (a good thing) is what he should celebrate. Ends justify the means (even if you hide details).

After 15 years we should support John Engen for another four. I fully endorse!

Tony Cate,

Missoula

