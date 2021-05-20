Letter to the editor: Did ends justify handshake deal?

Once upon a time, our mayor thought he had a handshake deal with a Fortune 500 corporation (that's how they got huge, right?). Then he wanted to “take” their asset. He said it would only cost the city taxpayers $400,000. (Again, Fortune 500 company with a former U.S. secretary of state in charge at one time.) Well, it cost about $14 million (that's just an adding error, apparently).