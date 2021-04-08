Letter to the editor: Difference likely from miscounted envelopes

Rep. Brad Tschida and his crew say that when they counted the affirmation envelopes from last November’s election, they came up with 4,492 fewer envelopes than the number of absentee ballots cast. The implication is that there were 4,492 ballots cast that were fraudulent in some way, although Tschida doesn’t tell us how.

Surely, if there were that many ballots cast fraudulently, it shouldn’t be hard for Tschida to come up with the names of at least some of the voters who supposedly cast them, and verify that they didn’t or couldn’t have voted. But Tschida hasn’t done that. He implies that there is a boatload of fraudulent votes to be found, but provides not a single example. Not one.

Until he does, it seems far more likely that he simply undercounted the affirmation envelopes, which is what the Elections Office thinks is what really happened.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula

