Letter to the editor: 'Dilbert' belongs on Opinion page

It’s time to take a serious look at Dilbert and its creator to determine whether this is truly a comic or a conservative commentary on hot-button social issues.
Wednesday’s strip essentially called the practice of pronoun declaration a method to “destroy civilization.” I have a collection of other Dilbert strips that are sometimes vaguely and sometimes outright misogynistic.
Dilbert had an immediate following when his irreverent anti-corporate culture humor came on the scene in the late '80s. But a little research into the creator shows that he’s taken a darker turn and been called out for blatant sexism on many occasions.
Like other “comic” strips that stray from relatable humor into agenda-driven commentary, I suggest you move this to your opinion page where other pieces like this belong (i.e., Mallard Fillmore and Doonesbury). I don’t want to relax and read the comic section, only to wind up feeling vaguely angry and annoyed. That’s what social media is for.
Mignon Hess,
Missoula