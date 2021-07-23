 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: 'Dilbert' belongs on Opinion page
It’s time to take a serious look at Dilbert and its creator to determine whether this is truly a comic or a conservative commentary on hot-button social issues.

Wednesday’s strip essentially called the practice of pronoun declaration a method to “destroy civilization.” I have a collection of other Dilbert strips that are sometimes vaguely and sometimes outright misogynistic.

Dilbert had an immediate following when his irreverent anti-corporate culture humor came on the scene in the late '80s. But a little research into the creator shows that he’s taken a darker turn and been called out for blatant sexism on many occasions.

Like other “comic” strips that stray from relatable humor into agenda-driven commentary, I suggest you move this to your opinion page where other pieces like this belong (i.e., Mallard Fillmore and Doonesbury). I don’t want to relax and read the comic section, only to wind up feeling vaguely angry and annoyed. That’s what social media is for.

Mignon Hess,

Missoula

