Letter to the editor: Disagree with Gehl

Mr. Gehl and his cronies believe that “individual rights are paramount”. No, Mr. Gehl, what is paramount is learning to care for and about our fellow citizens, developing the necessary post-toddler skills to work on behalf of the well-being of the community in which we live, and learning to play well with others. That means that sometimes you’ll do things that you may not particularly like, in the interest of the greater good. That’s what being a member of a functioning society requires. It certainly doesn’t need more of the rabid individualism that is leading toward the ongoing erosion of our public schools and our democracy.