Letter to the editor: Disagree with MRL takeover

I think the MRL/BNSF operations is a bad idea right now. MRL spent $95 billion to upgrade all their locomotives with state-of-the-art technology for better safety on the trains with GPS to help stop a train if need be.

Now BNSF wants to take over MRL's operations. What will happen to all the MRL locomotives? At least the Federal Railroad Administration and the federal government have the final say regarding the lease deal.

I do agree with one train enthusiast who lives in Missoula and around the state — we all will miss seeing those nice blue locomotives with the MRL on the side.

Lynn Delecaris,

St. Ignatius

