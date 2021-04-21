Letter to the editor: Disappointed by attack on elections

I am a lifelong Montanan, a Montana voter since I reached the legal age, and a die-hard Montana conservative Republican, but I am very disappointed with my Montana Republican Party right now.

Rep. Brad Tschida, I voted for you and you have done little to earn my vote. These accusations of "fraud" in the Missoula County elections are baseless nonsense. Do you realize who comprises the Missoula County elections team? The large part of the team consists of Montana citizens, some of whom have worked the elections for years; honest, personally accountable, people just like you or me.

I had the privilege to recently work a Primary Election. Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman is an honest young man who is doing an excellent job to be transparent and to ensure the integrity of our Missoula County elections. He is being unfairly attacked and it's time for this division and hatred to stop now.

Both parties in Helena should be ashamed. Right up to the very top. All of you have been there for almost four months and what have you accomplished? Mainly, you have put every Montana citizen at risk not only financially, but physically. I am a very disappointed Republican.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 5 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0