Letter to the editor: Disappointed in Lerman

It was tremendously disappointing to read Ethan Lerman’s recent guest column in the Missoulian. What he describes as his judicial record is not the reality of what people have experienced in his courtroom. And the truth is, it is hard to ask people to come forward with their personal experiences of mistreatment in court. Whether or not any charges brought against them were later dismissed or they were found not guilty, publicizing these experiences could affect their ability to find or keep housing and employment.

This is why we need to elect judges who bring empathy, as well as justice and fairness to their courtroom. A ticket for a traffic violation should rarely turn into a warrant for arrest. An inability to pay fines and fees should never turn into a stay at our county jail. Yet this is what we have seen from our municipal courts for the last decade. And that needs to change.

We need judges who prioritize connecting people with services they need and ensuring public safety for everyone in our communities. This is why I will be voting for Jennifer Streano, Jake Coolidge and Eli Parker.