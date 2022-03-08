Letter to the editor: Disappointed in Rosendale

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution titled "Supporting the People of Ukraine", a country being invaded by Russia. It states that the House "stands behind the Ukrainian people in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime."

Out of 435 members of the House, only three were stupid enough to vote against it, and Matt Rosendale was one of them. He refused to support a country whose innocent women and children are being murdered by a foreign army. What a true Christian.

I sincerely hope these aren't the "Montana values" he claims to represent. They certainly aren't mine. You should be ashamed of yourself, Rosendale.

Jim Thornton,

Arlee

