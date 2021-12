My friends and I are very disappointed that we were not able to watch the first-round FCS football playoff of the Griz vs. Eastern Washington on TV. Why did our local stations choose not to air it?

Griz sports are part of our community. When they have big events, we should all be able to watch them, not just those able to attend a game. I hope our local TV stations will work together to come up with a plan to air Griz games. ESPN continually lets us down.