I think it's become apparent, over the last many elections, that there is not a single candidate from Missoula who can win a state election.

Equally apparent, there is not currently a single statewide office holder who could win any Missoula election.

Obviously there is a disconnect (greater than ever) between the city of Missoula and the state of Montana.

Hopefully, in the future, those two entities can reconcile. Until then I will stand with/for Montana.

Tony Cate,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0