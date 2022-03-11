Letter to the editor: Disputing Ochenski's opinion

Allow me to dispute the opinion written by George Ochenski in the March 7 edition of the Missoulian titled “Gianforte and Rosendale: Montana’s national embarrassments”. Ochenski spins a story into red meat thrown to his left-wing, ill-informed fans where they seek to reply as they gorge on his opinions.

First, our governor engaged in the “fair chase” and legal hunt of mountain lions in the Rock Creek Drainage, far from the “immediate vicinity of Yellowstone Park” using hounds who track lions by scent not “radio waves”. Hunters follow the hound’s howls to a treed lion and shoot it. If an animal is wearing a tracking collar it's customary to return the collar to its owner. Thus “one person (disgruntled) with the incident” spun the story to The Washington Post, to be wolfed down by Ochenski, who thus became Montana’s foremost “national embarrassment”.

Second, Rep. Rosendale voted his conscience on the aid package to Ukraine as did Jeannette Rankin who served two terms in the House where she voted to keep the U.S. out of World War I and World War II. Rankin worked tirelessly for women to vote, working conditions and improved health care, hardly a Montana embarrassment.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

