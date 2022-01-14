 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Disregard for valuable research

Amen to Barry Dutton's letter to the editor (Missoulian. Jan. 10). Congratulations to Mike Thompson for a job well done and great sadness for the current political disregard for valuable wildlife research.

Catherine H. Ream, Ph.D,

Clinton

