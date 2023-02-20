Montana senators Daniel Emrich, Dan Salomon, and John Fuller owe my Senator, Shane Morigeau, an apology for their abhorrent behavior during the debate regarding the bill to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Day. Columbus never showed respect for the lives and livelihoods of the indigenous people he met when he came to the Americas. In fact, he was downright cruel. That disrespect and cruelty toward Indigenous people are still alive and well in Montana all these years later as evident in the savage rhetoric of the senators from Great Falls, Ronan and Kalispell. When people don’t know history, nothing can change.