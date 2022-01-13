 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Divert some COVID patients

  • 0

It seems that the vast majority of COVID patients in the hospitals are unvaccinated — over 80%, if what I read is correct, and hospitals are concerned that non-COVID emergencies or pregnancies may get turned away due to capacity constraints.

I suggest that hospitals designate a calculated percentage (like 10%) of their critical care capabilities for non-COVID patients unless the patient is vaccinated. If the 90% is full and a non-vaccinated patient arrives, they would be the ones diverted or turned away.

It's only fair!

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

